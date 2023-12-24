Works of the Flesh (Episode 6: Sorcery/Witchcraft)

Sorcery refers to the practice of magic, witchcraft, and other occult arts. It is a form of idolatry, as it involves the worship of evil spirits.

Supporting Bible verses are:

o "You shall not permit a sorceress to live." (Exodus 22:18)

o "Do not turn to mediums or seek out spiritists, for you will be defiled by them. I am the Lord your God." (Leviticus 19:31)

o "But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters, and all liars—they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death." (Revelation 21:8)

o Saul and the Witch of Endor…7 sons of Sceva (Acts 19:14), Simon Magus (Acts 8:9-25) father of occultism

Types: Necromancy, Soothsayers, Voodoo, Spiritism, Spiritualism, contemplative prayer, Yoga, Loyola spirituality, Shiva (Hindus); Halloween, Easter, Appellations/Marianism, sorcery or enchantment, higher knowledge

Applications: Industries, Academia (witches and wizards’ courses), Sports, Business, Religion (prophecies in sports, elections, death of prominent people, famous), Politics/Leadership, divinations, Eastern religion

How God speaks: face-to-face, dreams/visions, The Urim and Thummim, Scriptures, nature and creatures, prophets, etc.

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® Channel (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. P2TS Live® Channel [@presenttruthtakeshow]: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms are:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18JmSWTBspRkG55TKzhEHZfJBJGQ0m4I1?usp=sharing

4. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12L9F-XBh1TGxPhHvU3H67V3bmOaiuCrV?usp=sharing

Access your personal copy of the ASSBG (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint) through the following links:

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]