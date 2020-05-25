Sheriffs: We Took An Oath To The Constitution, Not to Governors & Lockdowns

Spiro SkourasAs the global health emergency of the coronavirus pandemic begins to wane, the fallout from the lockdowns continues to mount. Each day we see more reports of record unemployment, businesses struggling to survive and critical food supply chain infrastructure shutting down.At the same time, we see business owners and anyone else who violates the lockdown orders being threatened with jail while actual criminals convicted of serious and violent crimes are released back into the communities.We are beginning to see that the 'cure' is not only worse than the disease, it will have longstanding repercussions as the severity of the crisis appears to have been greatly exaggerated.In this report, Spiro is joined by multiple Sheriffs from across the country who clearly state their position. Public safety and people's constitutional rights are their number one priority.These Sheriffs are true patriots who not only serve the people in their communities by upholding their sworn oaths, they serve as a great reminder of how this country and the rule of law is meant to be upheld, as many state's Governors blatantly disregard the constitution and impose broad and wide-ranging authoritarian lockdowns which many would argue are causing far more damage than the virus itself.Sheriff Mack Calls on Sheriffs: America Has Become A Catastrophe, We Need Action!Category