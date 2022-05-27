LISTEN UP!

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24 views • May 27, 2022
If you had to tell someone how to become a disciple of Jesus and you knew Jesus himself would judge you on your accuracy, what would you say? What it takes to be a true Christian is the same as what it takes to be a true disciple of Christ. Disciples and Christians are the same thing. It will cost you all. If you are interested in real Christian discipleship and are not afraid to confront the truth about the cost of being a Christian, this powerful video is just for you. Watch it, and learn 5 key traits required for discipleship... traits that will change your life for the better forever.
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