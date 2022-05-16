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The First Batch of Wounded from Azovstal - is 51 People. 051622
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120 views • May 16, 2022
The First Batch of Wounded from Azovstal - is 51 People. 051622
All the wounded from "Azovstal" are taken to Novoazovsk.
An agreement was reached with representatives of the Ukrainian military blocked at Azovstal in Mariupol on the removal of the wounded, a cease fire was introduced and a humanitarian corridor was opened through which the wounded Ukrainian soldiers were taken to the hospital in Novoazovsk (DPR) - Russian Defense Ministry.
Another post said: On May 16, as a result of negotiations with representatives of Ukrainian servicemen blocked at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, an agreement was reached to evacuate the wounded.
At present, ceasefire regime was established in the area of the enterprise and a humanitarian corridor was opened, through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen were transported to a medical facility in Novoazovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, to provide them with all necessary assistance.
Another source: Not only the wounded are being taken prisoner, but also several healthy "Azov" people - a source from the scene.
All the wounded from "Azovstal" are taken to Novoazovsk.
An agreement was reached with representatives of the Ukrainian military blocked at Azovstal in Mariupol on the removal of the wounded, a cease fire was introduced and a humanitarian corridor was opened through which the wounded Ukrainian soldiers were taken to the hospital in Novoazovsk (DPR) - Russian Defense Ministry.
Another post said: On May 16, as a result of negotiations with representatives of Ukrainian servicemen blocked at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, an agreement was reached to evacuate the wounded.
At present, ceasefire regime was established in the area of the enterprise and a humanitarian corridor was opened, through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen were transported to a medical facility in Novoazovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, to provide them with all necessary assistance.
Another source: Not only the wounded are being taken prisoner, but also several healthy "Azov" people - a source from the scene.
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