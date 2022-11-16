Create New Account
DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 16NOV22 - [Kherson Front] Ukrainian Amphibious Landing at Kinburn Spit on the Southern Bank of Dnipro River
Published 13 days ago

Update from the Kherson Front: Ukrainian forces launched a special operation in the early morning of 13 November 2022 : to amphibiously land special forces via speedboat from Ochakiv to Kinburn Spit.

Unfortunately, the speedboats were detected by Russian surveillance technology. The Russian defenders sent a BTR and a BMP to the estimated landing location and wiped out the landing troops on the coast.

Fighting is also reported near the town of Pokrovske (unknown if its the same force), where the Ukrainian troops were also annihilated by Russian ambush.

Last FULL SITREP: https://youtu.be/_15pnInk8Jc

SUBSCRIBE TO DPA WAR CHANNEL FOR MORE REPORTS: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChF7...

[ Donetsk Front ] Analysis of Battlefront SW of Donetsk City - Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Vodyane & Marinka - https://youtu.be/o3DeOiqpXXk

[ Kupyansk Front ] Ukraine captured Novoselivske; massive assault continue across entire front - https://youtu.be/LGIzHgliQMU

[ Kreminna Front ] Ukrainian forces inching closer to the Chervonopopivka - https://youtu.be/VrECwAtiF7g

Previous FULL SUMMARY: https://youtu.be/eKj5UfhHKt0

STRATEGIC ANALYSIS:

[ Strategic Analysis ] Ukrainian Path to Victory & Operation at Svatove-Kreminna Front - 26 Oct 2022 - https://youtu.be/7NUPhNUjQ_0

Bakhmut-Siversk Front (7/10): https://youtu.be/GO08CHLrSwM

OPINION PIECE:

"What can Russia do with it's 300,000 partial-mobilization troops?" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4ub4...

"What is Russia going to do next, after officially annexing the 4 regions + mobilization?" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l74iI...

You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine

Twitter: https://twitter.com/defensepolitics

Facebook: http://facebook.com/defensepolitics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defensepoli...

Parler: https://parler.com/defensepolitics

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/defensepoliticsa...

Telegram: https://t.me/defensepoliticsasia

Discord: https://discord.gg/HG3Qmwjdbt

