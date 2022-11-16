DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 16NOV22 - [Kherson Front] Ukrainian Amphibious Landing at Kinburn Spit on the Southern Bank of Dnipro River

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING
Update from the Kherson Front: Ukrainian forces launched a special operation in the early morning of 13 November 2022 : to amphibiously land special forces via speedboat from Ochakiv to Kinburn Spit.
Unfortunately, the speedboats were detected by Russian surveillance technology. The Russian defenders sent a BTR and a BMP to the estimated landing location and wiped out the landing troops on the coast.
Fighting is also reported near the town of Pokrovske (unknown if its the same force), where the Ukrainian troops were also annihilated by Russian ambush.
STRATEGIC ANALYSIS:
OPINION PIECE:
