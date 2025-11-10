BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Why The American Dream Is Crumbling In 2025"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
19 views • 20 hours ago

A 2025 Pew Research Center study shows that more and more younger adults are giving up on achieving the American Dream.  The Dream has been decimated by unaffordable housing, less good career jobs, and rising prices on just about everything.  This is gutting out the middle class from within.  Now younger adults feel that the American Dream is slipping away.  All of this causing loss of many core American values, such as family formation.  I hope my new video you'll find informational.

Keywords
mass migrationthe american dreaminflationrising pricesunaffordable housingthe dying american dreamyoung americans are losing the american dreamrunaway education costsa shrinking middle classmany foreign workers
