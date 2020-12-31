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** PLANET LOCKDOWN - Globalist Plan for Total Control of Humanity Revealed ** Fitts
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316 views • December 31, 2020
** This sit down interview with Catherine Austin Fitts covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII
** Truth Matters
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in. It was conducted as a part of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine Austin Fitts (born 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.
Catherine Austin Fitts explains why the lockdown?
The COVID lockdown has been engineered to bring in the new monetary systems as the old monetary system is failing. A part of the plan is to bankrupt small businesses to destroy the populist vote and increase the power of the globalist elites.
One of the side benefits of the destruction of small businesses to create “Opportunity Zones” for the rich to pick up cheap real-estate, known as “Disaster Capitalism”.
Additionally the globalist elites look at the human population as livestock to be used as a resource to enhance their profits and power, while they believe themselves to be superior.
She provides an action plan,
Catherine’s analysis can be found at: https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII
Comments:
• I’ve tried telling people that it’s not about a virus , it’s a controlled destruction of the economy
• The most transparent of transparencies is that THERE IS NO MONEY; “they” have elected themselves to print the money out of thin air, until this is addressed is like rearranging chairs on the Titanic...
• This will be the Antichrist system, the cashless society many people laughed about when "Conspiracy nuts" and "Religious nuts" used to warn about this... And here we are.
• This is what David Icke has spoke about and so many call him a "conspiracy theorist". Not so, just awake as is Ms Fitts.
• People assume the billionaires are Republicans or Conservatives but it really is the Contrary. Look at who owns Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon; all progressives, all globalists. They want us as slaves.
• This is crazy all these lockdowns are destroying civilization.
• Slavery never ended. They just decided to include all races.... Using the Central Banking System.
• Fear, Jesus encouraged his disciples daily to have no fear, fear not. Fear is an emotion that can be used by by evil to control that which is good.
• WEF's The Great Reset......"you will own nothing, and you will be happy" Klaus Schwab
• She mentioned everyone having a physical connection to the financial system and the elite shutting you off if you didn’t do what they wanted you to do. Aaron Russo was told it would happen once everyone got an RFID chip. Here’s the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3NA17CCboA
• That's why as soon as the vaccine was released "new strains" were everywhere, so they can keep the backdoor open.
• This is my first time being introduced to this woman, she let's me know I'm not crazy, this video is conformation! Stay safe & smart everyone !
• If everyone stopped banking at CHASE... or everyone stopped shopping at Walmart, Amazon or Costco, or Safeway... they would collapse Don't help warpspeed Don't help Big pharma poisoning you with vaccines Don't help Big Agro poisoning your family Yes, WE are all responsible...Unfortunately, the ones who are awake have to endure insanity because of all the gullible ignorant sheep's.
• This is no different than when the government killed the Buffalo in order to control the Native Americans.
• Amazingly, this woman has quite literally just explained the entire current global "health crisis" and it's far more reaching and important hidden intent in less than 2 minutes.
• We know this but why aren’t we having world wars over this! This is crazy and we don’t choose this path. We are being herded!!!
• Those that are getting "sick" actually have a cold or flu, it's just been redesignated as COVID. That's why the flu rates have declined 98%. Look it up.
• Could this be why they are encouraging work from home so that companies abandon their leases and they can scoop up those buildings?
• I Like how it's the NON ESSENTIALS calling everyone else Non Essential! WTF. Why don't the People Call the SOCIOPATHS Non Essential FIRST and do away wit THEM? If ANYONE is Non Essential it's Banksters and the So Called "Elite!" Is Jeff Bozo and Amazon Essential? Can we Not live without it? I just don't get why the people allow themselves to be endlessly abused.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII
** Truth Matters
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in. It was conducted as a part of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine Austin Fitts (born 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.
Catherine Austin Fitts explains why the lockdown?
The COVID lockdown has been engineered to bring in the new monetary systems as the old monetary system is failing. A part of the plan is to bankrupt small businesses to destroy the populist vote and increase the power of the globalist elites.
One of the side benefits of the destruction of small businesses to create “Opportunity Zones” for the rich to pick up cheap real-estate, known as “Disaster Capitalism”.
Additionally the globalist elites look at the human population as livestock to be used as a resource to enhance their profits and power, while they believe themselves to be superior.
She provides an action plan,
Catherine’s analysis can be found at: https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII
Comments:
• I’ve tried telling people that it’s not about a virus , it’s a controlled destruction of the economy
• The most transparent of transparencies is that THERE IS NO MONEY; “they” have elected themselves to print the money out of thin air, until this is addressed is like rearranging chairs on the Titanic...
• This will be the Antichrist system, the cashless society many people laughed about when "Conspiracy nuts" and "Religious nuts" used to warn about this... And here we are.
• This is what David Icke has spoke about and so many call him a "conspiracy theorist". Not so, just awake as is Ms Fitts.
• People assume the billionaires are Republicans or Conservatives but it really is the Contrary. Look at who owns Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon; all progressives, all globalists. They want us as slaves.
• This is crazy all these lockdowns are destroying civilization.
• Slavery never ended. They just decided to include all races.... Using the Central Banking System.
• Fear, Jesus encouraged his disciples daily to have no fear, fear not. Fear is an emotion that can be used by by evil to control that which is good.
• WEF's The Great Reset......"you will own nothing, and you will be happy" Klaus Schwab
• She mentioned everyone having a physical connection to the financial system and the elite shutting you off if you didn’t do what they wanted you to do. Aaron Russo was told it would happen once everyone got an RFID chip. Here’s the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3NA17CCboA
• That's why as soon as the vaccine was released "new strains" were everywhere, so they can keep the backdoor open.
• This is my first time being introduced to this woman, she let's me know I'm not crazy, this video is conformation! Stay safe & smart everyone !
• If everyone stopped banking at CHASE... or everyone stopped shopping at Walmart, Amazon or Costco, or Safeway... they would collapse Don't help warpspeed Don't help Big pharma poisoning you with vaccines Don't help Big Agro poisoning your family Yes, WE are all responsible...Unfortunately, the ones who are awake have to endure insanity because of all the gullible ignorant sheep's.
• This is no different than when the government killed the Buffalo in order to control the Native Americans.
• Amazingly, this woman has quite literally just explained the entire current global "health crisis" and it's far more reaching and important hidden intent in less than 2 minutes.
• We know this but why aren’t we having world wars over this! This is crazy and we don’t choose this path. We are being herded!!!
• Those that are getting "sick" actually have a cold or flu, it's just been redesignated as COVID. That's why the flu rates have declined 98%. Look it up.
• Could this be why they are encouraging work from home so that companies abandon their leases and they can scoop up those buildings?
• I Like how it's the NON ESSENTIALS calling everyone else Non Essential! WTF. Why don't the People Call the SOCIOPATHS Non Essential FIRST and do away wit THEM? If ANYONE is Non Essential it's Banksters and the So Called "Elite!" Is Jeff Bozo and Amazon Essential? Can we Not live without it? I just don't get why the people allow themselves to be endlessly abused.
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