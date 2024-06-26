Resist & Nullify: American Revolution's Fundamental Principle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Revolution wasn't just about throwing off a king. It was
built on a radical idea: that the people have the right to resist and
nullify usurpations of power by any government. Today, we'll dive deep
into this secret weapon for liberty from the founding fathers -
something they not only considered a right, but a duty.
Path to Liberty: June 26, 2024