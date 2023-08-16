Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Separate These Leftists From Power
channel image
Son of the Republic
524 Subscribers
41 views
Published Yesterday

They Don’t Care

* They will break any law.

* They will lie about any topic.

* They will manipulate the system any way they can.

* They have no emergency brakes.

* To them, it’s about hierarchy — not hypocrisy.

* There is only one way to stop them: remove them from power.


Dan Bongino Show Clips | 16 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v388g5k-please-listen-to-every-second-of-this-video.html

Keywords
libertycorruptiondeep statepolice statecommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismnewt gingrichfascismtyrannyprogressivismthird worldinfiltrationwitch huntabuse of powerleftismsubversiontotalitarianismweaponizationauthoritarianismcollectivismbanana republicpuppet regimepoliticization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket