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Cult Of The Medics [Chapter Four - The origins of evil]
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81 views • October 23, 2021
Cult Of The Medics [Chapter Four - The origins of evil]
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Cult-Of-The-Medics-%28Chapter-Four%29:4
Chapter Four delves into these subjects: The nature/origins of evil. The dark history of human sacrifice, human experimentation, bizarre cult rituals. Mind control/crowd control. The one vs the many. The psychic war on consciousness. The warrior path.
https://rumble.com/vo3yox-cult-of-the-medics-chapter-four.html
More Stuff:
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
My Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
================================
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies? https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
Vaccination and Death Rate Statistics https://www.roxytube.com/v/fScvIJ
The Vaccine Death Report https://www.roxytube.com/v/RGISY6
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
"The New Ovens" - Dr. Jane Ruby Describes Hospitals, Ventilators KILLING Americans https://www.roxytube.com/v/ki48FA
EXPOSED !! 500,000 AMERICANS HAVE DIED FOLLOWING COVID KILL SHOTS https://www.roxytube.com/v/zOSPFs
Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://www.roxytube.com/v/bNVWzv
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
MONOPOLY Who Owns the World – Best Documentary Ever https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q4hGho
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xQd1iu
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X
AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]. https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Cult-Of-The-Medics-%28Chapter-Four%29:4
Chapter Four delves into these subjects: The nature/origins of evil. The dark history of human sacrifice, human experimentation, bizarre cult rituals. Mind control/crowd control. The one vs the many. The psychic war on consciousness. The warrior path.
https://rumble.com/vo3yox-cult-of-the-medics-chapter-four.html
More Stuff:
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
My Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
================================
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies? https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
Vaccination and Death Rate Statistics https://www.roxytube.com/v/fScvIJ
The Vaccine Death Report https://www.roxytube.com/v/RGISY6
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
"The New Ovens" - Dr. Jane Ruby Describes Hospitals, Ventilators KILLING Americans https://www.roxytube.com/v/ki48FA
EXPOSED !! 500,000 AMERICANS HAVE DIED FOLLOWING COVID KILL SHOTS https://www.roxytube.com/v/zOSPFs
Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://www.roxytube.com/v/bNVWzv
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
MONOPOLY Who Owns the World – Best Documentary Ever https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q4hGho
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xQd1iu
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X
AZ Forensic Audit Report
Flickr Pic Archive: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWM22yQ
My archive: https://justpaste.it/AZ_Forensic_Audit_Report
Dropbox archive with all the data except the videos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9ekxgfhmnpsnmpz/AZ%20Audit%20Report%20Senate.rar?dl=0
Arizona Maricopa County Audit Quick Update https://youtu.be/2INYnpaYLd0
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Shane's Edit]. https://youtu.be/uPD26MlU4vU
ManMade Climate Change is a Hoax dreamed up by elite in 1991: Debunked in a single Post:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-
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