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Covid Passports Linked to 1933 Sanitary Treaty and 1944 Travel Certificates
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163 views • April 27, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on how the CDC is doling out freedom on a piecemeal basis as the American population submits to the vaccination mandates. As preschoolers are masked and jabbed, there is an awakening of individuals who refuse to give in to the Covid plan.
The team also digs into the Chinese Communist origins of the World Health Organization.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/27/21)
The team also digs into the Chinese Communist origins of the World Health Organization.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/27/21)
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