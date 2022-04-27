Anthony C. Sutton: How Hitler was financed (1980)

Author of "Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler", which detailed Wall Street's decisive contributions to the rise of Adolf Hitler and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose policies he assessed as being essentially the same "corporate socialism," planned by the big corporations gives a talk about the same subject in 1980. Sutton concluded that it was all part of the economic power elites' "long-range program of nurturing collectivism"[7] and fostering "corporate socialism" in order to ensure "monopoly acquisition of wealth" because it "would fade away if it were exposed to the activity of a free market." Writing in the Journal of Libertarian Studies, T. Hunt Tooley, professor of history at Austin College of Sherman, Texas, said Sutton was the most important of the conservative and libertarian writers who "took up the subject of the bankers from the 1960s, bringing to paleoconservative and libertarian audiences a highly critical picture of bankers and their influence".

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