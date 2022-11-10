Food for your Liver

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Liver Enhancing Foods
2:14 Symptoms of Detoxification Problems
3:02 What Causes Metabolite-Overload?
4:59 Nutrients That Support the Liver
5:08 B12
5:34 Beatine
6:00 Folic Acid
6:26 B Vitamins
6:54 Selenium
7:07 Sulphur
7:34 Nutrients & Foods
8:02 Coffee
8:32 Tea
8:53 Grapefruit
9:07 Grapes
9:23 Prickly Pear
9:41 Beet Juice
10:00 Cruciferous Vegetables
10:13 Nuts
10:29 Fish
10:43 Olive Oil
10:54 Illness
11:33 B12
12:06 Conclusion
12:32 Consultation & More Info