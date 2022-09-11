WE, THE UNBALANCED

According to spiritual guidance, "Negative forces have overtaken this sphere." But how long will we have to endure this before things change? "Procedural aspect. Time irrelevant." It starts with Earth. If Earth is out of balance so is everything else. It's a procedural process to get things back in balance, and it has already begun.
