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VAXX DAMAGED FOR LIFE! - THIS PILOT WILL NEVER FLY AGAIN BECAUSE HE TOOK THE BIO-WEAPON MRNA JAB, ITS NOT SAFE AND NOT EFFECTIVE AT ALL UNLESS YOU WANT TO KILL?
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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250 views • February 13, 2022
ARE YOU A COP? AND A FREEMASON? THEN YOU BETTER KNOW THIS
YOU SWORE AN OATH YOU CANT SWEAR IT TO BOTH! - ITS AGAINST THE LAW AND CONSTITUTION -YOU HAVE NOW BEEN WARNED! - https://www.brighteon.com/692e5390-aa31-4ed0-8170-f80f47b8b8a4

The Dr. Hotze Report: Dr. Steve Hotze ft. Dr. Carrie Madej - https://www.brighteon.com/fe20f5db-d071-45e8-9693-10a98d8d7dc8

BLOOD CLOTS, CANCER APPEAR WITH WARP SPEED - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8rysOy4LA7ka/

MRNA JABB DAMAGE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT LODGED IN IRELAND - https://www.bitchute.com/video/nDtP10URisy5/

ITS NEVER DONE FOR THE REASONS THEY SAY - https://www.bitchute.com/video/KNk-uA7dYNU/

HOW THE TRUMPS EARNED THERE JEWISHNESS - https://www.brighteon.com/f27effdd-18f3-412c-9250-ef0e355c8f75

RUSIA RUSIA RUSIA NO CLINTON CLINTON CLINTON - https://www.brighteon.com/37044181-ff87-422e-a97b-a4bc09fd8c4d

MORRISONS SHAME- HIV FOUND IN THE JAB RECIPIENTS - EVERYBODY HAS AIDS! - https://www.brighteon.com/5fee3bed-1bf4-4af0-8bab-39d3e594f2df

JOYFULL JEW DELIGHTS IN SAYING ALL NON JEWS WILL BE DEAD AND DUST SOON! - https://www.brighteon.com/efaa6cc1-0ef3-44ea-9d35-647e7cb03d27
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy