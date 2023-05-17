Create New Account
American Patriot system in Kiev blown up by Kinzhal missile
297 views
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
American most powerful Patriot air defense missile system stored on the outskirts of Kiev, was blown up by a high-precision strike by Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The Patriot fired a barrage of missiles to fend off the attack before being hit by Kinzhal and reducing the Patriot's most formidable air defense site to rubble.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
kievblown upkinzhal missileamerican patriot system

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
