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Clips From SUPER SPREADING TRUTH The HighWire COVID19 Vaccines Masks Science
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140 views • December 07, 2021
Clips From SUPER SPREADING TRUTH The HighWire COVID19 Vaccines Masks Science
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com/videos/super-spreading-truth/
https://rumble.com/vq6dcj-super-spreading-truth.html
SUPER SPREADING TRUTH
Over the pandemic, school board and health committee meetings became a hotbed for courageous parents and healthcare workers. Check out our picks for some of the best “Super Spreaders of Truth.”
#SuperSpreadersOfTruth
POSTED: December 3, 2021
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com/videos/super-spreading-truth/
https://rumble.com/vq6dcj-super-spreading-truth.html
SUPER SPREADING TRUTH
Over the pandemic, school board and health committee meetings became a hotbed for courageous parents and healthcare workers. Check out our picks for some of the best “Super Spreaders of Truth.”
#SuperSpreadersOfTruth
POSTED: December 3, 2021
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