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Jetson White: Moving Heaven & Earth [03.06.2021]
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86 views • June 05, 2021
To keep Humanity trapped here with them, the enemy stole our Time-Space Travel Timeline.
To get everyone out, Top Military Intelligence, under King Yeshua, came up with a Workaround
that required 4 Twin Ascension Stars to enter the dome. And they're here now.
1,443 views•Jun 3, 2021
Jetson White
21.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zbZerDWKbT0
To get everyone out, Top Military Intelligence, under King Yeshua, came up with a Workaround
that required 4 Twin Ascension Stars to enter the dome. And they're here now.
1,443 views•Jun 3, 2021
Jetson White
21.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zbZerDWKbT0
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