Penetration into Gaza from Bureij failed, Israeli militants captured
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

Israel supported by Apache helicopters penetrated the Gaza Strip from the eastern side of Bureij. But Palestinian fighters from Al-Qassam Brigade of the right wing Hamas stopped the attack and captured 1 to 3 Zionist militants.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
Keywords
gazapowscaptured israelis

