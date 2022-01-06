© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Brimelow — “The 2022 Midterm Elections. What They Mean For Us.” (2021)
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • January 06, 2022
Peter Brimelow says the Biden administration's radicalism has led to a "moral panic" from which no conservative is safe. He lays 3-1 odds that the GOP will take back the house and the senate in 2022, and proposes a "to-do" list. Lastly, he points to dramatic shifts in voting patterns that he says could lead to a "reconquista."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.