Feed Starving Children .Org - Orphanage Donation Results!

- How YOU can send food directly to a Orphanage:
Easy 1-2-3 Step System:
1) Find a Orphanage in a poor part of the world.
2) Find a Local Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can deliver to the orphanage.
3) Place the order & have it delivered!
Link to North Pasadena Wholesale Co. which delivered most of these orders of Rice to orphanages in Manila, Philippines:
https://www.northpasadena.com/
Links to the Orphanages in this video:
1) Children's Haven Orphanage (ASFFPI) - 5,000kgs of Rice Donated
https://asffpi.webs.com/
2) Anak-Tnk - 3,000k Kgs of Rice Donated
https://en.anak-tnk.org/
3) Pangarap Foundation - 2,500 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://pangarapfoundation.org.ph/
4) Chosen Village Foundation - 2,000 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://chosenchildrenfoundation.com/
5) Bethlehem House of Bread - 1,500 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bethl...
6) Onesimo Bulilit Foundation Inc - 1,250 Kgs of Rice Donated
http://bulilit.onesimo.ch/
7) Home For The Angels Child Caring Foundation Inc - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.facebook.com/AHomeForTheA...
8) Alay Pagasa Christian Foundation - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.facebook.com/AlayPagasaCh...
9) Bahay Tuluyan Childrens Center - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated
http://www.bahaytuluyan.org/
10) Precious Heritage Ministries - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.phfoundation.org/
11) Tahanan Ng Pagmamhal Childrens Foundation - 1,000 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://tahananngpagmamahal.org/
12) King's Garden Children's Home - 1,000 Kgs of Rice
https://www.facebook.com/JesuslovesKGCH/
13) Children's Joy Foundation (Quezon City) - 500 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/
14) Children's Joy Foundation (Laguna) - 500 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/
15) Children's Joy Foundation (Pampagna)- 500 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/
16) Children's Joy Foundation (Davao)- 500 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/
17) Child Hope Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://childrensjoyfoundation.org/
18) Friendship Home Orphanage - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
Link currently N/A
19) Norfil Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.norfil.org/
20) Virlanie Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.virlanie.org/
21) International Children's Care Philippines - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.iccpfoundation.org/
22) Meritxell Children's World Foundation -300 Kgs of Rice Donated
http://www.meritxellchildrensfoundati...
23) Philippine Children's Mission Home - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://pcmhome.org/
24) Life Child Asia Foundation - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.lifechild.org/
25) Duyan Ni Maria Children's Home - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.facebook.com/duyannimaria/
26) White Cross Children's Home - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.whitecross.ph/
27) Kanlungan Sa Er-Ma Ministry Inc - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
http://kanlungansaerma.org/
28) Association De Damos De Filipinos - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.facebook.com/ADFIPH/
29) Asilo De San Vincent De Paul - 300 Kgs of Rice Donated
https://www.facebook.com/asilodesanvi...
Feed Starving Children .Org would like to give a special thanks to Phoebe!!
