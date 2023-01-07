Why consider the Kukri for Survival

A mini series I'm doing testing out the Kukri in the aspect could it effectively replace a belt knife and hatchet/axe by testing it's chopping, splitting, feather sticks and shavings and last using it to strike a ferro rod. All these are the majority of what you would do with a belt knife and hatchet/axe combo.
