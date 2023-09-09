Taking Down the Giants & Getting Our Country Back- The Bible's Secret Code Our Founding Fathers Unlocked
Look around at failing cities, drug overdoses, failing marriages, sex trafficking, 33 Trillion in national debt, grid-locked government, and tyrannical politicians. Most of us just want to wake up to hear the birds chirp, have a decent roof over our heads, work hard at something we are passionate about, and love our family. Did you know God wants that for you and he actually has a formula to follow to unlock His blessings? We are oppressed, sick, running like hamsters on a wheel doing everything but what God has shown us to do. Actually, the formula for blessings is so forgotten what I am about to tell you will seem like a secret code God just unlocked. Let's unlock it together, take down the giants, and get our country back.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.