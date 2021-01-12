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Uri Geller, 'Q' and the Devil's Greatest Trick
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147 views • January 12, 2021
Today's show mixes it up with a magician from the 1970's, a fraud from today and the greatest trick the devil played that you never heard of. See if you can guess what they all have in common.
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
Uri Geller on Carson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXv3TvB4LNI
Council of Nicaea OT Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob6fnvQSeNk
Religious Covid Exemption Forms
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
Uri Geller on Carson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXv3TvB4LNI
Council of Nicaea OT Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob6fnvQSeNk
Religious Covid Exemption Forms
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
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