Ritter’s Rant 080: The Double Tap - on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran - Scott Ritter

Ritter’s Rant 080: The Double Tap - Scott Ritter, Mar 9, 2026

The deliberate murder of civilians is a war crime. The United States is committing war crimes in Iran.

Scott explains what happened at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab.

Sharing this video from 'Scott Ritter on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-f88VNr1qWM

PS... sorry the sound was not so good, and it was the same at Scott Ritter. Also, Ritter explained this well on Judging Freedom, Judge Napolitano's channel, at YT earlier today, and the sound was great.








