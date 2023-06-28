AFPOTP #29 The Burden of Proof is on the Pro-Lockdowners II
1 view
•
Published Wednesday
•
Moderates on both sides need to really listen to each other
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 4c4828d9ba78ece3
Keywords
free speechfreedomtruthmorality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos