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NYC Last Few Days Footage New Yorkers Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Some Activists Arrested
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120 views • December 29, 2021
NYC Last Few Days Footage New Yorkers Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Some Activists Arrested
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mur4KeOawY0
https://www.youtube.com/c/LukeCityFLIX/videos
https://twitter.com/LeeroyPress
New Yorkers continue protesting the city's vax and mask mandates. Footage from Dec 2021. Compilation Video Uploaded Dec 28th. Protesters marched through Brooklyn Bridge and demanded Mayor-elect Eric Adams to end the mandates. Several activists were arrested by NYPD during the protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mur4KeOawY0
https://www.youtube.com/c/LukeCityFLIX/videos
https://twitter.com/LeeroyPress
New Yorkers continue protesting the city's vax and mask mandates. Footage from Dec 2021. Compilation Video Uploaded Dec 28th. Protesters marched through Brooklyn Bridge and demanded Mayor-elect Eric Adams to end the mandates. Several activists were arrested by NYPD during the protest
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