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UK COLUMN NEWS - 4TH AUGUST 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 4TH AUGUST 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ihxg3hyFmudL/
Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Brian Gerrish with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Vaccinating Children
Sources:
*************
June Raine Statement: - https://cutt.ly/JQvkbDL
JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ipRZE9
New Claimed JVCI Advice: - https://bit.ly/3ingBgD
05:19 - German Newspaper BILD Apologizes For Propaganda
Sources:
************
Zneveri tweet: - https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1421881634878541824
Bild Article: - https://bit.ly/3luGuwR
07:57 - PingDemic Logic Changes The Nature of A Virus Apparently
Sources:
*************
Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/WQvndzI
Oxford Paper: - https://cutt.ly/8QvnbhB
12:20 - No Vaccine Safety Concerns For Pregnant Women?
Sources:
*************
BC Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yosKYp
CDC V-Safe Registry: - https://cutt.ly/2QvQyzT
Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3CdCsyV
Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/3yr9dX4
18:56 - Stunning BBC Government Propaganda
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/w19Il
PP Article: - https://bit.ly/3fwrv1F
21:13 - UK Column Viewers Emails
Sources:
*************
BMJ Report: - https://www.bmj.com/content/362/bmj.k3332
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3ysYvj4
30:12 - Alex Thomson On James Dellingpole
Sources:
*************
Delingpod: - https://bit.ly/2TWlTX6
34:15 - UN And The Single Version of The Truth
Sources:
**************
Antonio Guterres Statement: - https://cutt.ly/RQvEPwr
Antonio Guterres Tweet: - https://twitter.com/antonioguterres/status/1422257372567855108
Antonio Guterres Profile: - https://twitter.com/antonioguterres
Club of Madrid: - http://www.clubmadrid.org/who-we-are/members/
40:47 - Online Security Bill (Act)
Sources:
************
G&H Article: - https://bit.ly/2VA2Ouo
Online Safety Bill: - https://bit.ly/2TS31IC
OSB Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yoUjAx
Damian Collins Statement: - https://bit.ly/2TU2UMJ
Jigsaw Article: - https://cutt.ly/UQvUb6n
InfoTagion: - https://bit.ly/3Ce3Rkr
Unilad: - https://bit.ly/2WWaMyw
53:19 - Paris Climate Deal Needs To Be Enforced Claims Some Economist
Sources:
*************
ICN Article: - https://bit.ly/3CbELCR
Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk
WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq
Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3jl5cNx
Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH
01:01:04 - Really Silly Anti Russian Propaganda
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/67GTT
UKDJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3rTcPic
SkyTruth Article: - https://bit.ly/2VtXB7l
TN Article: - https://cutt.ly/SQvO8zM
01:09:01 - Vaccine Mandate For Anyone In The Military Industrial Complex
Sources:
************
Atlantic Article: - https://bit.ly/2VeNN1f
AT Article: - https://cutt.ly/hQvPetd
DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/EQvP39Q
01:11:00 - Psychological Manipulation Is Fine Says BPS
Sources:
*************
Coronababble Article: - https://bit.ly/37kIvUe
UK Column Documentary: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/insight-slaughtered-on-suspicion
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ihxg3hyFmudL/
Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Brian Gerrish with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Vaccinating Children
Sources:
*************
June Raine Statement: - https://cutt.ly/JQvkbDL
JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ipRZE9
New Claimed JVCI Advice: - https://bit.ly/3ingBgD
05:19 - German Newspaper BILD Apologizes For Propaganda
Sources:
************
Zneveri tweet: - https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1421881634878541824
Bild Article: - https://bit.ly/3luGuwR
07:57 - PingDemic Logic Changes The Nature of A Virus Apparently
Sources:
*************
Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/WQvndzI
Oxford Paper: - https://cutt.ly/8QvnbhB
12:20 - No Vaccine Safety Concerns For Pregnant Women?
Sources:
*************
BC Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yosKYp
CDC V-Safe Registry: - https://cutt.ly/2QvQyzT
Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3CdCsyV
Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/3yr9dX4
18:56 - Stunning BBC Government Propaganda
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/w19Il
PP Article: - https://bit.ly/3fwrv1F
21:13 - UK Column Viewers Emails
Sources:
*************
BMJ Report: - https://www.bmj.com/content/362/bmj.k3332
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3ysYvj4
30:12 - Alex Thomson On James Dellingpole
Sources:
*************
Delingpod: - https://bit.ly/2TWlTX6
34:15 - UN And The Single Version of The Truth
Sources:
**************
Antonio Guterres Statement: - https://cutt.ly/RQvEPwr
Antonio Guterres Tweet: - https://twitter.com/antonioguterres/status/1422257372567855108
Antonio Guterres Profile: - https://twitter.com/antonioguterres
Club of Madrid: - http://www.clubmadrid.org/who-we-are/members/
40:47 - Online Security Bill (Act)
Sources:
************
G&H Article: - https://bit.ly/2VA2Ouo
Online Safety Bill: - https://bit.ly/2TS31IC
OSB Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yoUjAx
Damian Collins Statement: - https://bit.ly/2TU2UMJ
Jigsaw Article: - https://cutt.ly/UQvUb6n
InfoTagion: - https://bit.ly/3Ce3Rkr
Unilad: - https://bit.ly/2WWaMyw
53:19 - Paris Climate Deal Needs To Be Enforced Claims Some Economist
Sources:
*************
ICN Article: - https://bit.ly/3CbELCR
Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk
WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq
Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3jl5cNx
Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH
01:01:04 - Really Silly Anti Russian Propaganda
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/67GTT
UKDJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3rTcPic
SkyTruth Article: - https://bit.ly/2VtXB7l
TN Article: - https://cutt.ly/SQvO8zM
01:09:01 - Vaccine Mandate For Anyone In The Military Industrial Complex
Sources:
************
Atlantic Article: - https://bit.ly/2VeNN1f
AT Article: - https://cutt.ly/hQvPetd
DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/EQvP39Q
01:11:00 - Psychological Manipulation Is Fine Says BPS
Sources:
*************
Coronababble Article: - https://bit.ly/37kIvUe
UK Column Documentary: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/insight-slaughtered-on-suspicion
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