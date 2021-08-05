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UK COLUMN NEWS - 4TH AUGUST 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK COLUMN NEWS - 4TH AUGUST 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ihxg3hyFmudL/

Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Brian Gerrish with today's UK Column News.

00:29 - Vaccinating Children

Sources:
*************

June Raine Statement: - https://cutt.ly/JQvkbDL

JVCI Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ipRZE9

New Claimed JVCI Advice: - https://bit.ly/3ingBgD







05:19 - German Newspaper BILD Apologizes For Propaganda

Sources:
************

Zneveri tweet: - https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1421881634878541824

Bild Article: - https://bit.ly/3luGuwR





07:57 - PingDemic Logic Changes The Nature of A Virus Apparently

Sources:
*************

Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/WQvndzI

Oxford Paper: - https://cutt.ly/8QvnbhB





12:20 - No Vaccine Safety Concerns For Pregnant Women?

Sources:
*************

BC Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yosKYp

CDC V-Safe Registry: - https://cutt.ly/2QvQyzT

Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3CdCsyV

Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/3yr9dX4





18:56 - Stunning BBC Government Propaganda

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/w19Il

PP Article: - https://bit.ly/3fwrv1F





21:13 - UK Column Viewers Emails

Sources:
*************

BMJ Report: - https://www.bmj.com/content/362/bmj.k3332

UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3ysYvj4





30:12 - Alex Thomson On James Dellingpole

Sources:
*************

Delingpod: - https://bit.ly/2TWlTX6





34:15 - UN And The Single Version of The Truth

Sources:
**************

Antonio Guterres Statement: - https://cutt.ly/RQvEPwr

Antonio Guterres Tweet: - https://twitter.com/antonioguterres/status/1422257372567855108

Antonio Guterres Profile: - https://twitter.com/antonioguterres

Club of Madrid: - http://www.clubmadrid.org/who-we-are/members/





40:47 - Online Security Bill (Act)

Sources:
************

G&H Article: - https://bit.ly/2VA2Ouo

Online Safety Bill: - https://bit.ly/2TS31IC

OSB Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3yoUjAx

Damian Collins Statement: - https://bit.ly/2TU2UMJ

Jigsaw Article: - https://cutt.ly/UQvUb6n

InfoTagion: - https://bit.ly/3Ce3Rkr

Unilad: - https://bit.ly/2WWaMyw





53:19 - Paris Climate Deal Needs To Be Enforced Claims Some Economist

Sources:
*************

ICN Article: - https://bit.ly/3CbELCR

Gary Gensler Statement: https://bit.ly/3ikVuvk

WSJ Article: - https://archive.is/4LSrq

Mark Carney Statement: - https://bit.ly/2VyfdyD

UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/3jl5cNx

Science Article: - https://bit.ly/3fvEkcH






01:01:04 - Really Silly Anti Russian Propaganda

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/67GTT

UKDJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3rTcPic

SkyTruth Article: - https://bit.ly/2VtXB7l

TN Article: - https://cutt.ly/SQvO8zM




01:09:01 - Vaccine Mandate For Anyone In The Military Industrial Complex

Sources:
************

Atlantic Article: - https://bit.ly/2VeNN1f

AT Article: - https://cutt.ly/hQvPetd

DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/EQvP39Q





01:11:00 - Psychological Manipulation Is Fine Says BPS

Sources:
*************

Coronababble Article: - https://bit.ly/37kIvUe

UK Column Documentary: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/insight-slaughtered-on-suspicion
Keywords
childrenclimate changevaccinepregnantmandatesbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnaonline security
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