In Moscow, "Cosmonauts" have been Isolated to Simulate a Lunar Mission - a six-member crew to simulate a one-year lunar mission

In Moscow, "cosmonauts" have been isolated to simulate a lunar mission.

The experiment involving the isolation of a six-member crew to simulate a one-year lunar mission has commenced at the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The six participants of the SIRIUS-23 project embarked on a year-long "flight" after the hatch of the institute's experimental facility was sealed. The crew consists of five Russians: Yuri Chebotaryov as the crew commander, Angelika Parfenova as the flight engineer, Ksenia Orlova as the doctor, along with researchers Ksenia Shishenina and Rustam Zaripov. Another researcher, Olga Mastitskaya, represents Belarus.



