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September 22nd 2021 - Five Spiritual Events Take Place - Today Yahuah El Shaddai changes Interaction
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4 views • December 24, 2021
Genesis 6:3 Spirit of Yahuah no longer Strives with Man, 6,000 Years of Spiritual Power Cutoff, Yahuah El Ohim / Yahusha Fishers of Men Era Ends, The Age of Yahuah El Elyon - Holy Spirit Begins, Revelation 6:9-11 Fifth Seal Little Season Begins
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