The Automation of Death and the Death of Accountability

September 2nd is being presented as a counter-narcotics operation gone wrong; a tragic but lawful strike in the Caribbean, reviewed by military lawyers, authorized through proper channels.

But once you follow the AI contracts, the shell companies, the 41-minute gap between strikes, and the six different stories the Pentagon has told, the story looks very different.

And when Grok generates millions of CSAM images, files zero reports, and gets deployed to 3 million service members sixteen days later, you start to see a very new, very alarming pattern.

This video is about what happens when algorithms make life-or-death decisions and no one can tell you who approved them.

If you want the full reporting, the timelines, and the primary sources, everything is in the Substack: https://thedreydossier.com/

Mirrored - The Drey Dossier

