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Conflict In Ukraine Deepens As Both Sides Increase Artillery Strength
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191 views • May 02, 2022
Newsy.
Both Ukraine and Russia have been increasing their artillery strength as the war continues. "Our artillery is very effective because it can hit them from a big distance," says a Ukrainian fighter. "They are scared of it, 100%. They used to feel much safer." Meanwhile, Russia recently released a video of a powerful Iskander missile launcher that they claim is now inside Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLOdt9dHw0E
Both Ukraine and Russia have been increasing their artillery strength as the war continues. "Our artillery is very effective because it can hit them from a big distance," says a Ukrainian fighter. "They are scared of it, 100%. They used to feel much safer." Meanwhile, Russia recently released a video of a powerful Iskander missile launcher that they claim is now inside Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLOdt9dHw0E
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