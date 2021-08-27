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As a Boy, What the President of the Thule Society Felt about Adolf Hitler
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176 views • August 27, 2021
Here, I reminisce about how I reacted to seeing Adolf Hitler on TV, as a kid in the 1960s and 1970s.
See the Thule Contemplative Society of Hitler website and playlist of videos at
https://thulesociety.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/mFMjMmI9Adcp/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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See the Thule Contemplative Society of Hitler website and playlist of videos at
https://thulesociety.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/mFMjMmI9Adcp/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
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