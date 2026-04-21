Why Your Doctor is a High Priest of Death: The Tesla Technology They Desperately Want You to Forget

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JUST SAY NO. We are living in the era of the Great Divide. One side of the chasm is populated by the faithful cult members. Those who worship the butchers in white coats, trust the science, line up for the injections, and swallow the pills. The other side is waking up to the reality that everything we’ve been told about our bodies is inverted. I’m out here in Mexico, talking to Stew Peters about healing with frequency. While the faithful line up for injections, we’re bifurcating and building a new timeline. Money is useless if you’re too sick to enjoy freedom. Build your wealth with DollarVigilante.com, and protect your biology with the TZLA.Club.
Stew Peters Withdraw Consent | https://rumble.com/v78s82e-withdraw-consent-now-how-the-governed-let-talmudic-impostors-seize-america.html
TZLA | https://tzla.club
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