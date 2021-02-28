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123 report dulsi wars
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11 views • February 28, 2021
I get into talking about what I know about the Dulsi wars. I talk about the small grays I said small green men but ment small grey and large grey species. Big point I make is the "alien" reptilians are demons. A black bird hit my door as I was typing the last sentence btw.
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