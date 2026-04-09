The Resurrection - The Real Timeline!

#Easter #Resurrection #Timeline #Passover #Jesus #GoodFriday #LearningTheBibleTogether #MikeGomm #Jewish #Feasts #SlideShow #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham





The controversy over the '3 days & 3 nights' not fitting into our traditional Easter timeline is a major obstacle for many who question the Christian Faith. Mike Gomm clears up this confusion and tells us who is to blame. Here, Mike uses a clear slideshow presentation of the real death, burial, and resurrection timeline that fits exactly how Jesus prophesied it would happen.





Mike Gomm YouTube Playlist:









Mike Gomm's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@mikegomm3625





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 5th April 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.