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'TOXINS & VIRUSES ARE CREATED By Men & Women Documentary To Witness pt.3.mp4'
WesTruther
WesTruther
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11 views • June 11, 2020
Part Three- Hello there- *One thought of caution*; No mater who is talking , it's up to the individual to discern truth between the lines and what's left out and not mentioned to shield some who really need to be exposed- The facts in this 3 part series will astonish you- Thanks for viewing all three parts and now you know more than you did before- Knowledge should be spread as it is the biggest threat to the NWO Reptilian Worshipers, hybrids and human slaves in bondage to the Lizards- This isn't meant to be funny! Westruther
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emf5gdewcovid-19electromagnetic transductionbill gates traitor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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