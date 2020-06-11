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'TOXINS & VIRUSES ARE CREATED By Men & Women Documentary To Witness pt.3.mp4'
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11 views • June 11, 2020
Part Three- Hello there- *One thought of caution*; No mater who is talking , it's up to the individual to discern truth between the lines and what's left out and not mentioned to shield some who really need to be exposed- The facts in this 3 part series will astonish you- Thanks for viewing all three parts and now you know more than you did before- Knowledge should be spread as it is the biggest threat to the NWO Reptilian Worshipers, hybrids and human slaves in bondage to the Lizards- This isn't meant to be funny! Westruther
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