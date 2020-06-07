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Healing & Awareness Reaction to The video at Buffalo Protest showing Police pushing 75-year-old man
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98 views • June 07, 2020
This is a Healing relaxed reaction for global awakening and mass awareness to this Buffalo Protest event with Police, causing a 75-year-old man to hit fall on the ground and be in a very serious situation for his health!
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