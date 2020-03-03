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What was Happening in China BEFORE the CoronaVirus Outbreak!!
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376 views • March 03, 2020
There is reason why this Bio-weapon form of the #coronavirus was leaked into the major cities in #China!!
Lets watch a very Disturbing Footage of how the police were using hit & run tactics to terrorize the Youth of China!! This Footage was to HONOR the brave people of China who were standing up against oppressive government!!
#HongKongProtest #CoronaVirusOutbreak
Lets watch a very Disturbing Footage of how the police were using hit & run tactics to terrorize the Youth of China!! This Footage was to HONOR the brave people of China who were standing up against oppressive government!!
#HongKongProtest #CoronaVirusOutbreak
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