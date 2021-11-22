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DEAD BABIES, A SPIKE OF MISCARRIAGES IN SCOTLAND, BUT NO LINK TO JABS MADE
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273 views • November 22, 2021
2620 DEAD BABIES, A SPIKE OF MISCARRIAGES IN SCOTLAND, BUT NO LINK TO JABS MADE
DEAD BABIES, MISCARRIAGES HIGH IN SCOTLAND, BUT NO LINK TO JABS MADE BY FEMALE REPORTERS
2620 DEAD BABIES, A SPIKE OF MISCARRIAGES IN SCOTLAND, BUT TWO FEMALE MSM MAKE NO REF TO THE JABBING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5g18QqmrsRN4/
2620 DEAD BABIES / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Vaers Results - https://tinyurl.com/r3nn2uja
Original Article - https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/2620-dead-babies-in-vaers-after-covid-shots-more-fetal-deaths-in-11-months-than-past-30-years-following-all-vaccines-as-scotland-begins-investigation/
Propaganda BBC - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-59347464
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DEAD BABIES, MISCARRIAGES HIGH IN SCOTLAND, BUT NO LINK TO JABS MADE BY FEMALE REPORTERS
2620 DEAD BABIES, A SPIKE OF MISCARRIAGES IN SCOTLAND, BUT TWO FEMALE MSM MAKE NO REF TO THE JABBING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5g18QqmrsRN4/
2620 DEAD BABIES / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Vaers Results - https://tinyurl.com/r3nn2uja
Original Article - https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/2620-dead-babies-in-vaers-after-covid-shots-more-fetal-deaths-in-11-months-than-past-30-years-following-all-vaccines-as-scotland-begins-investigation/
Propaganda BBC - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-59347464
Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
**NEW** Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks
twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
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