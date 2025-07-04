Ep. 1856: Trump's Big Brother Bill & AI.Gov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1856-trumps-big-brother-bill-aigov/
I've done a brief rant, narrated articles & presented my commentary:
* Trump’s Big Brother Bill Expands the U.S. Surveillance State
https://theconsciousresistance.com/trumps-big-brother-bill/
* Congress Has Passed Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill—What’s in It?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/whats-in-the-senate-version-of-the-big-beautiful-bill-5880045?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=b&ea_med=section-1
* AI.gov: The Digital Leviathan Launching This Independence Day
https://www.technocracy.news/ai-gov-the-digital-leviathan-launching-this-independence-day/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#BIgBeautifulBill #PoliceState #Technocracy #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance