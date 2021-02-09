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Tapper Calls MAGA ‘TERRORISTS,’ Twitter COPIES Gab?!: Breaking On The Daily #66
KelKidman
KelKidman
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0 view • February 09, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/hn2lg
https://archive.vn/n2nqV
https://archive.vn/sp6AU
https://archive.vn/u8Ed6

Timestamps:
0:00 Jake Tapper calls MAGA supporters terrorists
5:01 Meghan McCain denies Liz Cheney’s RINO credentials
10:03 Twitter copies Gab/ Minds subscription model
13:05 South Dakota introduces bill to nullify EOs
18:00 Outro



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#CNN #Twitter #Gab



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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