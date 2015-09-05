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[Sep 5, 2015] Rob Skiba is back in the saddle again - exposes NASA + FE testimonies (43.1K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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44 views • May 06, 2021
In this episode, I explain why I had initially taken down my website, testingtheglobe.com for a few days back in August. I then show how, with one video, NASA shot themselves in the foot. Finally, the last half of the show was with live call-ins, sharing their testimonies concerning how the discussion of The Flat Earth Controversy has impacted their lives.
http://testingtheglobe.com/testimonies.html

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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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sciencebibletechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology
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