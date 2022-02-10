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DUDE LOOKS LIKE A LADY
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126 views • February 10, 2022
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
Jim_Crenshaw
53290 subscribers
More often than not the lady looks like a dude these days. The trannys are everywhere and there is a very sinister reason for this. Its ugly, dark and evil. It is about control of them and of our minds. Source: Shaking My Head Productions.
Jim_Crenshaw
53290 subscribers
More often than not the lady looks like a dude these days. The trannys are everywhere and there is a very sinister reason for this. Its ugly, dark and evil. It is about control of them and of our minds. Source: Shaking My Head Productions.
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