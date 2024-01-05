How To Deal With Grief After The Death or Suicide of a Loved One with Tina Erwin

Tina is passionate about being a Ghost Helper: Teaching the Living to Help the Dead®. She wants to empower us all to help all ghosts: this is the compassion we will want for ourselves, by using The Crossing Over Prayer© on GhostHelpers.com and in “The Crossing Over Prayer Book©.” When a psychic only connects to a dead person, the ghosts do not receive the critical assistance they desperately need. Tina has studied metaphysics all her life, gaining insight into the mystical world of magic and spirituality.

The author of eight books on metaphysics, her writing comes from an intense desire to know and understand the hard science behind the unseen world of action and reaction combined with a sincere desire to share this understanding with other knowledge seekers. Her lifelong studies into the deeper meaning of events and actions were further enhanced by the experiences of a dynamic 20-year career in the Navy, working for the U.S. Submarine Force, retiring at the Commander level.



