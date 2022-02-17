© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada’s Freedom Convoy: The Airhorn Heard Round the World | Beyond the Cover
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • February 17, 2022
The truckers comprising Canada’s Freedom Convoy have been portrayed as Nazis, racists, terrorists, and a tiny minority who do not represent Canadians. But the truth is very different: They and their supporters love freedom, oppose tyranny, and enjoy popular support. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell, who has been in contact with Canadian sources to stay abreast with what’s really happening in Canada. Rebecca offers a refreshingly honest view of the truckers and their supporters that’s unskewed by the major media smear artists. She’s been covering the story for The New American both online and in print.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
Freedom Convoy Coverage:
https://thenewamerican.com/tag/freedom-convoy-2022/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
Freedom Convoy Coverage:
https://thenewamerican.com/tag/freedom-convoy-2022/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.