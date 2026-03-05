BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Faithful Scribes by Rob Yardley - March 2026 Newsletter
Faithful Scribes by Rob Yardley - March 2026 Newsletter
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
Premieres 03/07/26, 10:15 PM

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/faithful-scribes


Our main website: https://www.thebereancall.org

Store: https://store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe


…This word came unto Jeremiah from the LORD, saying, “Take thee a roll of a book, and write therein all the words that I have spoken unto thee against Israel, and against Judah, and against all the nations, from the day I spake unto thee, from the days of Josiah, even unto this day.


It may be that the house of Judah will hear all the evil which I purpose to do unto them; that they may return every man from his evil way; that I may forgive their iniquity and their sin.”

Then Jeremiah called Baruch the son of Neriah: and Baruch wrote from the mouth of Jeremiah all the words of the LORD, which he had spoken unto him, upon a roll of a book….

