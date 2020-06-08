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Give Us a King
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43 views • June 08, 2020
In this video, I speak on how the masses have a desire to have a leader and to abdicate responsibility to someone else, relieving them of responsibility and leading them further away from freedom.
REFERENCE LINKS:
Why Many Chinese Don't Want Freedom:
https://thedailybeast.com/why-many-chinese-dont-want-freedom
China Ranks 'good' and 'bad' citizens with Social Credit System
https://youtube.com/watch?v=NXyzpMDtpSE
The 3 Main Reasons Why People are Afraid to Think
https://theunboundedspirit.com/think
BIBLE REFERENCE: 1 Samuel 8
Subscribe to my content at these platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikeythemillennial
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
REFERENCE LINKS:
Why Many Chinese Don't Want Freedom:
https://thedailybeast.com/why-many-chinese-dont-want-freedom
China Ranks 'good' and 'bad' citizens with Social Credit System
https://youtube.com/watch?v=NXyzpMDtpSE
The 3 Main Reasons Why People are Afraid to Think
https://theunboundedspirit.com/think
BIBLE REFERENCE: 1 Samuel 8
Subscribe to my content at these platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikeythemillennial
Follow me on these social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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