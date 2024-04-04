Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 2, 2024

Episode 2250 - High energy must listen green show! Biden says I didn’t know it was Easter! Why is there always such a big push on statin drugs? -What benefits does CoQ10 Ubiquinol? -Does Biden think that transgender people are in the image of god? -Are parents trying to be their kids friends or be their parents? -Is legalizing marijuana productive? -If someone got fully vaccinated a study shows life’s expectancy could be lessened. -Are a lot of music industry and artists involved in satanism? -Should freedom of speech really be labeled as hate speech because it offends a subgroup of individuals? -LSU coach apologizes for walking out before the National anthem. -Disney grooming syndicate loses more money. -Is Boeing going down the toilet? Sewage mishap on 777. -Are you taking care of your body and spirit? -How to use the GHI cleanse. High energy must listen green show!
