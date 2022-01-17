Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/17/22 Martin Luther King and Cancer Rates(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, January 17, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the fact that today is Martin Luther King day. Stating that slaves often lived longer than the plantation owners. Contending this is because they were getting minerals from the wood ash they put in their gardens. Asserting other black people were selling others to people from India who brought them to Europe.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a story regarding a study from the American Cancer Society and Emory University. Finding a correlation between physical inactivity and an increased risk of cancer. Stating that over 46,000 cases in America could have been prevented yearly if more people walked at least 45 minutes daily. After looking at the physical activity habits of 600,000 American men and women. Revealing that at least 3% of common cancers are associated with inactivity.CallersDee's father a type 2 diabetic has been hospitalized with COVID 19 symptoms.Dave's brother is recovering from a blood clot stroke.Bradley has cancelled his knee replacement surgery and hopes he can repair his knee with nutritional supplements.Scott's cat has high blood pressure and a heart murmur.